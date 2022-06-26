WELLSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for a disabled elderly man in the area of Cache County.

Donald Horsley, 87, was last seen at 1:30 p.m. today leaving his residence in Wellsville in a gray 1989 Chevy van wearing a white shirt, tan sweater vest, and slacks. Police note that Horsley has taken a blue jacket with him along with his daily medication.

Horsley is 5 ft. 9 in. and weighs 160 pounds. He is Caucasian with blue eyes and gray hair. Horsley suffers from high blood pressure and dementia.

If you have any information on Horsley’s whereabouts please contact the Cache County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 753-7555 or simply dial 9-1-1.