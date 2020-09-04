Police: Search for 32-year-old man underway after ‘suspicious’ death of mother

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The search for a 32-year-old man is underway following the “suspicious” death of his mother.

The Cedar City Police Department was dispatched on July 31, 2020, to a home near 500 South and Cedarwood Terrace about a welfare check on 73-year-old Kay Gosewisch who hadn’t been seen in several months.

Officers say they were unable to get a response and didn’t see anything suspicious after they visited the home.

Police received a call again on August 18, 2020, about suspicious activity involving Gosewisch’s bank account. Her son Joshua James Glover was reportedly attempting to withdraw several thousand dollars from her account. It was also reported that he had used the account numerous times before.

Officers went back to the home and found Gosewisch’s car in the driveway, but no one would answer the door yet again. Officers said they then contacted neighbors and were told that Gosewisch was possibly in Washington state or Nevada tending to a family member.

Since that time, Cedar City Police Investigations division say they have followed up on the suspicious information and found that Joshua James Glover had been using her bank account since April.

Investigators and officers went to the home and attempted to contact Gosewisch a third time without success. Because of the suspicious circumstances, officers entered the home this time searching for Mrs. Gosewisch. Officers reported having found items that looked suspicious.

Investigators then worked with the Iron County Attorney’s Office to draft a search warrant for the property. During the search of the property, investigators say they found buried human remains on the property.

The human remains will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office for identification and cause of death, according to investigators.

Currently, police are looking for Glover, who is described as a 5’10” white male, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes as a person of interest.

Investigators believe that he is driving Gosewisch’s car, a white 2007 Saturn ion with Utah plate 776UUV which is listed stolen.

Glover has warrants for his arrest including possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of controlled substances. He is considered armed and dangerous, Police advise anyone who sees him not to approach him but call 911.

The incident is still under investigation.