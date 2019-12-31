Police say parents ‘refuse’ to help with investigation into disappearance of Idaho children

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4 News) -The Rexburg Police Department in Idaho shared an update into the disappearance to two children who were reported missing in November.

Police said Monday, December 30, that the search for 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan is ongoing, but the children’s mother Lori Vallow/Daybell has “completely refused to assist” with the investigation.

Lori Vallow/Daybell is the adopted mother of Joshua and the biological mother of Tylee. Police believe she and her new husband Chad Daybell know where the children are or know what has happened to them.

7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan

“Despite having this knowledge, she has refused to work with law enforcement to help us resolve this matter,” said Rexburg police in a statement. “It is astonishing that rather than work with law enforcement to help us locate her own children, Lori Vallow has chosen instead to leave the state with her new husband.”

The disappearance of the children was previously linked to the death of 49-year-old Tammy Daybell who was found dead in her home in October. At the time it was believed that she died of natural causes. She was buried in Utah, but investigators later exhumed her body once they believed her death to be suspicious.

Shortly after Tammy’s death, police said her husband Chad married Lori. In the weeks after Tammy’s death, police said that Lori Vallow/Daybell and Chad Daybell made concerning statements to other people about their children.

They said Lori told people that Tylee had died a year before the death of her father, which is not true. Around that same time, Chad reportedly told another person that Lori “had no minor children.”

The Rexburg Police Department publicly called on Lori and Chad to “do the right thing” and come forward with the information they have about the whereabouts and welfare of Joshua and Tylee.

The department continues to ask that anyone with any information regarding the children’s disappearance contact law enforcement at 1-208-359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

