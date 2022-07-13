KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – The suspect of a Sandy motel shooting has been identified as the individual allegedly responsible for a West Valley shooting that occurred at an earlier time.

Semaj Davis, 24, is facing one count of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

Davis’ crimes date back to July 10 at 6 a.m. when officials with the Sandy Police Department (SPD) were dispatched to the Extended Stay Motel located at 10715 South Auto Mall Drive on reports of a man, later identified as Davis, who was allegedly pointing a gun at another individual.

According to police records, Davis began to argue with the victim in front of several witnesses for a short period before allegedly shooting the victim in the midsection.

Witnesses of the gunfire described Davis as wearing a black hat, black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes, carrying a 380 caliber semi-automatic pistol. Records state that Davis was also identified by the victim as the Extended Stay Motel shooter in multiple police line ups.

Two days later on July 12, while SPD officers were conducting an investigation of the shooting, detectives were notified that Davis had been taken into custody by the West Valley Police Department (WVPD) regarding another shooting that took place at 2229 West City Center Court.

Law enforcement records note that SPD officers responded to the listed address and located a 380 caliber pistol and a silver Hyundai Elantra with a California plate 8NEX369, both of which were listed as having been directly involved in the West Valley shooting.

After receiving a search warrant for Davis’ residence with State of Utah Adult Probation and Parole located at 4142 West 5855 South in Kearns, officers located a black hat matching a description of the one he was reportedly wearing in the Sandy shooting.

In interviews conducted by law enforcement, Davis was allegedly uncooperative and stated that he was “drunk and special needs.” Davis has since been transported to Salt Lake County Jail and booked on the charge previously stated.