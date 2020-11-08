Police: Restricted DUI driver hits child walking on Park City sidewalk

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A restricted driver who police say has two previous felony charges for driving under the influence, was arrested Saturday for DUI after she allegedly hit a small child walking on a Park City sidewalk.

According to a probable cause statement and a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Elizabeth Grambau was driving on Pinebrook Boulevard and Point Road Saturday at 1:30 p.m. when witnesses say she left the road in her BMW sedan and hit an 11-year-old girl walking on the sidewalk.

The child received minor injuries.

The SCSO says this is Grambau’s third felony driving-under-the-influence charge.

Grambau was taken into custody for driving under the influence, being an alcohol-restricted driver, violating an ignition interlock device, driving without insurance, not having a valid registration, failure to operate a vehicle in a single lane, and other outstanding warrants.