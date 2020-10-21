SOUTH SALT LAKE. Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are responding to an auto-pedestrian crash in South Salt Lake Wednesday morning.
The crash happened near 3300 South and 500 East around 7:30 a.m. Police say the driver of a van was headed east on 3300 South when they struck the pedestrian just east of 500 East.
The victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, an update on their condition was not known.
Currently, there is no additional information being released. An update will be provided once additional information is known.
- Police responding to auto-pedestrian crash in South Salt Lake
- Newsfeed Now: President Trump campaigns in NC; Presidential Debate preparations
- Sheriff’s Office continues search for Weber County woman who disappeared during wind storms
- You won’t get a second stimulus check before Election Day, so what now?
- Driver runs red light in Sandy, causes multi-vehicle crash
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.