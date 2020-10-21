Police responding to auto-pedestrian crash in South Salt Lake



SOUTH SALT LAKE. Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are responding to an auto-pedestrian crash in South Salt Lake Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near 3300 South and 500 East around 7:30 a.m. Police say the driver of a van was headed east on 3300 South when they struck the pedestrian just east of 500 East.

The victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, an update on their condition was not known.

Currently, there is no additional information being released. An update will be provided once additional information is known.