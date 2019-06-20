Teenager injured in stabbing at Sandy Walmart

SANDY (ABC4 News) – One person was hospitalized following a stabbing in Sandy Thursday afternoon.

Sandy City police officers were dispatched to the Walmart store at 9151 South Quarry Bend Dr.

Police said two juveniles in their mid-teens were fighting in the store when one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the other.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The suspect is described as wearing a white jersey with the number 3 on the back.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

