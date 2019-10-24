Suspect arrested after shooting in Millcreek

UPDATE: Unified Police Department says they have arrested a suspect from Thursday morning’s shooting in Millcreek.
Police also say there are no injuries from the shooting.
SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Police in Millcreek are responding to shots fired call.
Police tell ABC4 News it happened at 3098 South and Highland Drive.
ABC4 News has a crew at the scene and will provide updates on Good Morning Utah and on social media.
This is a breaking news story and updates will be provided when more information is available.
