Suspect arrested after shooting in Millcreek

UPDATE: Unified Police Department says they have arrested a suspect from Thursday morning’s shooting in Millcreek.

Police also say there are no injuries from the shooting.

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Police in Millcreek are responding to shots fired call.

Police tell ABC4 News it happened at 3098 South and Highland Drive.

