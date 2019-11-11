One person dead, another critically injured following West Jordan shooting

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) One person is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting in West Jordan Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 7100 South 1500 West around 5:40 p.m. after multiple calls reporting shots fired.

West Jordan Police Lt. Chaundra Edmonds said the shooting occurred at a residence where the homeowners took in a houseguest, an Alabama man who had been living homeless in Salt Lake area.

The houseguest and a Salt Lake City man who was also visiting the residence were identified as the victims in the shooting.

The Salt Lake City man was confirmed dead and the Alabama man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

There were five people in another part of the house at the time of the shooting: two adults and three minors. The homeowners called 911 to report the shooting.

Police said the shooting happened in the garage with all the doors closed and only one gun was recovered at the scene, so they suspect the situation may be an attempted murder-suicide.

Police said so far in the investigation, there is no information that points to an outstanding suspect.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as becomes available.

