Police respond to shooting in Salt Lake City Thursday afternoon

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — Police are responding to a shooting in Salt Lake City Thursday afternoon.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the shooting happened in the area of 1900 West and 700 North.
No further details about the shooting have been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
