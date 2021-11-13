Police release more details on second suspect connected to Midvale shooting

MIDVALE (ABC4)- Unified Police Department released more details on Guillermo Herrera, the 19-year-old who was arrested in connection with the murder of Oscar Avila on Nov. 6 at his parent’s wedding in Midvale.

Police say they responded to a call at 145 East 7200 South at 11:26 p.m. The initial call said shots were fired and that a victim had been shot. When patrols arrived, they found Aviles down and bleeding on the sidewalk, appearing to have been shot.

Avila’s parents were getting married the night he was killed. The wedding took place on the second floor of the building. Three males came in during the reception and were causing trouble and were asked to leave. A fight broke out after they were escorted and that is when Avila was shot.

Of the three males that crashed the wedding, Herrera was identified by witnesses. They also identified a second suspect who brandished a firearm from his waistband just prior to the altercation. One of the males who was dressed in all black was identified by the Metro Gang Unit as a member of the Dogtown Sureños and as the one who started the fight. Herrera and another suspect were also involved in the fight.

Witnesses told police they saw Herrera point his firearm at Avila’s mother and two other people. He then pointed it directly at Avila and shot him as he lay on the ground. Herrera ran from the scene with the two other suspects afterward.

Surveillance video from the venue where the wedding was held showed Herrera and two other suspects at the reception for Avila’s parents.

Another suspect, 22-year-old Daniel Brando Garcia, was arrested on Thursday in connection with Avila’s murder, although he denied involvement despite being identified by witnesses and by police through the surveillance video. A search of Garcia’s home found a firearm in his bedroom closet wrapped in a green shirt.

The search of his bedroom also found a sweatshirt that matched what Garcia was said to have worn the night Avila was killed. Police did not say that it was Garcia’s gun that was used to kill Avila.

Herrera was arrested today by the Fugitive Unit. He requested an attorney when police attempted to speak with him. He is currently booked at the Salt Lake County jail on seven felony charges, including murder, aggravated assault, transaction of a firearm by a restricted person, riot, and obstruction of justice.