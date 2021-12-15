Police release bodycam footage of deadly Taylorsville shootout

(Warning: Some may find the video below to be disturbing)

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police have released bodycam footage of a Taylorsville shootout that left a suspect dead and two officers injured on Dec. 1.

The shooting happened after Anei Joker, the 20-year-old suspect of a rape and robbery case, was found inside an SUV at a 7-Eleven near 4100 S. and Redwood Road. An infant was also inside the vehicle with Joker but was released to officers at the scene prior to the shooting.

Joker eventually exited the SUV when he then fired shots at officers. Joker was then struck by return fire that would prove to be fatal. Two officers were also struck but later recovered from their injuries.

This was not the first time Joker had encounters with police in Utah.

Joker, according to court records, was a violent felon with a criminal history that spanned years — and he’d been shot by police before.

The first time, in 2017, started with a high-speed chase as Joker crashed his vehicle and then was shot by a Cottonwood Heights Police officer. That shooting was ruled justified.

In 2021, Joker pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and discharge of a firearm. The cases were combined and brought before a judge for sentencing.