Salt Lake Police Chief and Mayor hold a press conference about the shooting of a 13-year-old

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake Police are releasing bodycam footage of the shooting of an autistic 13-year-old in an Officer-involved critical incident on Sept 4, 2020.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall, and Police Chief Mike Brown are holding a press conference to talk about what they have learned through investigation.

As originally reported by ABC4 News, the mother of 13-year-old Linden Cameron reportedly called 911 for help during her son’s “mental health episode.”

The Salt Lake City Police Department said, when officers arrived at 500 South and Navajo Street, they had tried to talk to Linden, but he ran off. Officers reportedly ran after Linden until one police officer fired his gun, hitting the 13-year-old.