Police ramping up presence at Sandy park after incidents in recent years

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Sandy park that’s more than 600 acres has made headlines in recent years for all the wrong reasons.

It’s at Dimple Dell Park where some incidents have raised some safety concerns. Now, starting Friday, the Sandy City Police Department is increasing police presence in the area to keep those who use the park trails safe.

Last year a 40-year-old woman was attacked and sexually assaulted while out jogging near Dimple Dell Gully.

And earlier this year, a woman jogging on the Porter Rockwell Trail reported that a man assaulted her. The Draper Police Department made the move to increase patrols in that area as well.

That trail begins in Sandy and ends in Draper.

Other incidents that have happened in the park include a brush fire that threatened several homes, and spread to the roof of one, just two months ago.

And illegal animal trappings that were set up in December.

In a prior interview with ABC4 News, Sgt. Nielsen with the Sandy City Police Department said Dimple Dell Park remains a popular spot and is widely used by the public.

“There’s a lot of bicyclists, there’s even horse enthusiasts who utilize this area all day long,” Nielsen said.

These are just a few of the reports ABC4 News has covered in the last year. Friday, ABC4 News spoke with Sgt. Nielsen and he confirmed that officers are now patrolling the park. However, he would not speak today and says he’ll provide more information in the coming days.

