Police: Provo man arrested in sexual assault of 6-year-old

PROVO, UTAH (ABC4 News) – A Provo man accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old was arrested Thursday.

Provo police say they were contacted on Thursday, February 13, by a mother about a sexual assault that happened to her 6-year-old daughter by an adult male friend who had been over to their house in Provo.

The mother told police that she met the suspect, Samuel Butler, a few weeks prior through Facebook.

On Wednesday, February 12, Butler and the victim both fell asleep on a couch at the victims’ residence, according to a Probable Cause Statement. The mother reportedly went into her bedroom and fell asleep as well.

The victim woke up the mother a few hours later and told her mother that Butler had sexually assaulted her, court documents state. The mother confronted Butler about the sexual assault but he reportedly fled the victims’ residence into his car.

At some point after leaving the residence, Butler reportedly cut both of his arms/wrists with a kitchen knife from the victims’ residence. Court documents state that he then drove and crashed his van into one of the victims’ neighbors’ cars and drove away from the scene of the crash.

After several hours, patrol officers were able to find Butler, according to court documents.

The 6-year-old received a sexual assault examination at the Utah Valley hospital with a sexual assault Nurse (SANE) form the Children’s Justice Center. The victim provided details of the incident to the nurse who later found evidence that the young girl had been sexually assaulted which was handed over to investigators, according to court documents.

Butler reportedly requested an attorney after receiving medical treatment at the ER for the lacerations to his wrists.

Butler was booked and charged with rape of a child for digitally penetrating a 6-year-old victim, sexual abuse of a child, hit and run and no proof of insurance.

Butler was charged with rape on his criminal history in Southern Utah but was acquitted of that charge, according to court documents. Butler is also listed as a suspect in two other sexual assault cases in 2014 and 2016 as well, court documents state.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the toll-free Statewide 24-hour Sexual Violence Crisis and Information Hotline at 1-888-421-1100. Click here (www.health.utah.gov/vipp/pdf/RapeSexualAssault/rape-crisis-programs-Utah.pdf) for a list of Rape Crisis Resources in Utah.

