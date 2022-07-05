SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are providing an update on Tuesday about a missing South Salt Lake man who disappeared after leaving his apartment on June 6.

Cornelis Bokslag, 29, also known as “Casey” left his apartment located near 3808 South West Temple in South Salt Lake and has been missing ever since. His family is now offering a $50,000 reward, increasing from an initial $5,000 reward for information leading to his return home.

Police say his disappearance is “completely out of character” and “unusual.”

The last known footage of him was caught on surveillance video as he left his apartment carrying his work backpack. Police say his phone was last traced by a cell phone tower near 2100 South and 300 West on June 6. Police saw a small transaction of $100 was also withdrawn from his account at the time.

“He was supposed to do a training video [for his job] on Monday or Tuesday, but he never did it,” his father Robert Bokslag tells ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz.

Casey Bokslag (Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police)

Casey’s car was discovered two days later on June 8 on a remote road at the Castle Rock exit of I-80 in Summit County. Authorities found the vehicle’s license plates had been removed at the time and have not been located since.

His family says Casey always carries his phone with him (a Google Pixel 3 with a black rugged case) and a Gerber multitool, but neither of those items have been found. Casey’s backpack also likely contained a water bottle, a first aid kit and a pair of Swarovski binoculars. Casey also owned a handgun, a 2022 Sig 9mm pistol, which has not been found either.

Casey’s parents still don’t know what happened to their son, but suspect there may have been foul play or perhaps even a carjacking.

The South Salt Lake Police Department and Summit County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a

joint press conference to provide more details on the case.

The family is asking anyone who may have seen Casey, his vehicle, his belongings or had contact with him after Monday, June 6, 2022 to contact Detective Hansen of the South Salt Lake Police Department at (801) 412-3664 or contact Valley Emergency Communication’s Center at (801) 840-4000 and reference case number LK2022-18693.

Casey’s family has set up a website with more information about the missing man.

To watch the full press conference, check out the video above.