WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane was left totaled after crashing into a West Jordan soccer field on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Rich Bell of the West Jordan Police Department (WJPD) told ABC4 that the plane was taking off from South Valley Regional Airport when witnesses reported it was noticeably struggling to gain altitude.

As the plane was crossing the soccer field, Bell says that it lost altitude and crash landed.

Police have confirmed that both of the plane’s adult occupants were able to escape uninjured, but the plane was a complete loss.

WJPD says that this incident is being investigated by an outside agency.