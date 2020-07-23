Police: One person injured after shooting in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person has been injured and taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in Sandy Wednesday.
Sgt. Clayton Swenson with Sandy Police Department says the incident happened at 212 West Eastgate Drive at the Sandy Mobile Home Park.
No other details have been made available at this time. ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated with details as they become available.
