Police: One person injured after shooting in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person has been injured and taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in Sandy Wednesday.

Sgt. Clayton Swenson with Sandy Police Department says the incident happened at 212 West Eastgate Drive at the Sandy Mobile Home Park.

These two men were just handcuffed by Sandy PD.

Still waiting on details.@abc4utah pic.twitter.com/bdbmyohDqL — Brittany Johnson (@BJohnsonTV) July 23, 2020

It's tough to make out but there's another man in the back of this police car.

Not sure if he was handcuffed or what.@abc4utah pic.twitter.com/MpuSmgFeGQ — Brittany Johnson (@BJohnsonTV) July 23, 2020

The man pictured in my last tweet was not handcuffed.

He got out of the car crying.

Now walking away with his family.@abc4utah — Brittany Johnson (@BJohnsonTV) July 23, 2020

No other details have been made available at this time. ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated with details as they become available.