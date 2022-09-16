HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – SWAT crews were dispatched to a location in Highland on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of barricaded individual.

The Lone Peak Police Department (LPPD) says that officers “received a call for service regarding an assault in Highland” at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16.

According to the agency, it was reported that a 25-year-old man allegedly assaulted members of his family before barricading himself in the home “with access to various weapons.”

At this time, LPPD says that officers are on scene negotiating with the suspect.