SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman has died from a shooting early Monday morning in Salt Lake City.
A police officer and another person believed to be the suspect is also injured from the shooting.
It happened near 200 South and 300 East.
This is a developing story and we will continue to bring you updates as they become available.
What others are clicking on:
- The Struggle of Utah’s Working Poor: Special Needs Families
- One dead, three others injured in crash
- Woman dead, officer injured in shooting
- Bogdanovic hits buzzer-beater to lift Jazz to 114-113 win over Houston
- Locals gather to watch the Oscars