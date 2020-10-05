Police need your help locating missing Orem man last seen riding a scooter in Provo Canyon

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police need your help locating an Orem man who hasn’t been seen since the 26th of September.

The Orem Police Department says 26-year-old Nate Bronson was last seen on September 26th in Provo Canyon riding a black, battery-powered scooter.

Bronson is 6-feet, 8-inches tall, has a thin build, curly- brown shoulder-length hair, brown eyes, some facial hair and police say he may be in danger.

If you have seen him, please call the Orem Police Department at 801-229-7070 or the Utah County Sheriff’s Office at 801-794-3970.