HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police need your help locating a missing and endangered woman.

Police say 72-year-old Mrs. Workman was last seen in Holladay near 4600 South and Highland Drive at 2:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Mrs. Workman may be disoriented and confused. She has grey hair, is wearing a green shirt with a blue outer raincoat and tan pants.

If you see her, please notify the Unified Police Department immediately at 801-743-7000.