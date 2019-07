PAYSON CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in a vehicle burglary.

Courtesy of Utah County Sheriff’s Office

The vehicle burglary reportedly happened at Maple Lake Campground in Payson Canyon.

Deputies said cards stolen from the vehicle were later used at a Sportsman’s Warehouse in Provo.

Anyone with information about the incident is advised to call Central Utah 911 at 801-794-3970.

