Police need help finding shooting suspects at little America

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police need help finding suspects in a shooting that happened early Friday morning.

The shooting happened at the little America, according to police.

Police say they are looking for Justin Lee Kughler, 40, and Britney Scarborough, 32 in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case #20-159058.