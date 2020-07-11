Police need help finding missing 85-year-old man with dementia

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 85-year-old man with dementia.

Jack Haynes is described as a slim built 5 foot 10 inches tall man with blonde and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a brown baseball cap, blue long sleeved work shirt, jeans and tennis shoes. Police say Jack has diabetes and dimentia and has not taken his medication.

He is believed to have left on foot near 4700 west and 1000 South at 5 p.m. but police say they do not know which direction he travels.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 435-586-9445.

