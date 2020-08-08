Police need help finding missing 61-year-old woman

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Sandy police need help finding a missing 61-year-old woman.
Lisa Crockett Stanley went missing from her home in Sandy Friday. She has blue eyes, brown/gray hair and it 5’10” tall and 250 lbs, according to police.
She was last seen wearing black shorts and purple shoes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call (801) 799-3000.
