40-year-old man missing out of Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 40-year-old man is missing out of Spanish Fork.

Chris Baird was last seen on April 5, 2020, around 9:30 p.m. leaving his home. Police say Chris was driving his 2015 Dodge Pro Master van with UT E905DC & no rear windows.

His wife told police that he could have driven to Provo Canyon, American Fork Canyon or Spanish Fork Canyon. She says he drives to these locations when he needs to clear his mind.

Chris is 6’1”, 265 lbs with sandy brown hair & green eyes. He is the owner & publisher of Serve Daily, which is an online & free monthly print news source. Chris is also a father to an 11-month-old daughter & 3 adopted children.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Spanish Fork Police Department at (801)-804-4700.