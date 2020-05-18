Police: Moab officers help diffuse tense moments with armed man involved in domestic incident

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Moab were able to successfully diffuse a tense situation on Saturday after a man with a gun barricaded himself at his home during a domestic incident.

In a press release issued by Moab City Police Chief Bret Edge, police responded at about 8:30 p.m. on to a home on a report of a domestic altercation and when they arrived, officers observed a man and a woman quickly exit a vehicle parked in front of the home.

Police said the man threw the female to the ground and then brandished a handgun as he ran toward the home. Officers were able to safely move to the female to a position of cover behind a police vehicle.

The man then briefly entered the home and stepped out onto the front porch while holding a semi automatic handgun. A containment was set up around the home and residents in the surrounding homes were then evacuated.

Officers had to additionally help remove to a woman living inside a trailer on the premises as other officers distracted the suspect.

Police said the man was intoxicated and his behavior alternated between a state of agitation and calm while going from pointing the gun to his head and back down to his side. Police said the man was potentially under the influence of methamphetamine and possibly suffering from mental health issues.

After over an hour of negotiation the man placed the handgun on the ground and walked away from it allowing officers to approach him and take him into custody.

The man was taken to Moab Regional Hospital before being transported to a mental health facility in the Salt Lake area. His name is not being released at this time due to his status as a mental health patient.

He is facing numerous charges associated with this incident.

Moab City Police Chief Bret Edge said the successful resolution of this incident was due to incredible bravery and exceptional teamwork involving officers from multiple local agencies including the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Land Management and Grand County EMS.