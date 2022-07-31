UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man who went missing in Payson Canyon on Friday has just been located.

Daniel Kory Walker, 52, of Spanish Fork, reportedly left for Payson Canyon on Friday afternoon and has been missing since.

Today, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) was notified that Walker flagged down a motorist and got a ride to the command post at 8:40 a.m. UCSO says Walker was “weak from not eating or drinking for nearly 45 hours, but was otherwise okay.”

According to the agency, Walker told rescuers that “he needed to clear his mind and said he wasn’t avoiding searchers but wanted time alone.”