Police: Man working on billboard in Sandy falls to his death

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A man is dead after police say he fell about 40 feet to his death Thursday morning.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. at 9951 South 300 West.

The 66-year-old man was working on a billboard when it happened, Sgt. Jason Neilsen, Sandy City Police Dept. said.

There were witnesses to the incident.

The man’s identity has not been released.

