DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after threatening to blow up a Harmons grocery store in Draper.

Justin Dredge, 32, is facing one count of Threat of Terrorism, one count of Interfering with an Officer, and one count of Disorderly Conduct.

Officers with the Draper Police Department (DPD) were dispatched to the Harmons at 672 E 11400 S on reports of a transient man who threatened an employee that he was going to “blow up the property”.

After arriving on scene, Dredge was pointed out to officers by several employees. Police records state that Dredge was agitated and non-compliant with officers commands to show his hands.

Dredge allegedly pointed to the back of his sweatshirt, began to yell, saying the he was a white supremacist and using racial slurs.

In speaking to law enforcement, the victim shared that Dredge asked her for a cigarette and allegedly began threatening her when she said no, saying that he was a white supremacist and that “he was going to start blowing things up tonight, starting with the Harmons because he could not get a job.” The victim notes that she was scared for herself and her co-workers.

According to police records, Dredge folded his arms and refused to place his hands behind his back when officers attempted to place him under arrest. After multiple commands for him to stop resisting, Dredge continued to keep his hands placed at the front of his body.

At this time, Dredge has been booked in the Salt Lake County Jail.