WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An individual has been taken into custody in relation to a residential fire that occurred on July 17 in Plain City.

Christian Perez-Gonzalez, 28, from Ogden is facing one count of Aggravated Arson, one count of Burglary, and one count of Obstruction of Justice.

According to police records, Weber County Sheriff’s deputies along with fire personnel were working to extinguish the structure fire when they began to recognize that the circumstances surrounding the fire were suspicious. Authorities responded by taking immediate action to preserve evidence.

Officials from Weber County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau, Weber County Street Crimes Unit, Weber Metro CSI, and the State Fire Marshall’s Office joined together to locate evidence that identified Perez-Gonzalez as the suspect in this case.

Police records state that Perez-Gonzalez was located at an address in Ogden on July 21 where he was taken into custody and booked into the Weber County Correctional Facility on the charges previously states.

Authorities say that the residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.