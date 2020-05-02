UPDATE: Police trying to figure out how man was stabbed before showing up to work

UPDATE From West Valley City Police:

The victim in an incident reported as a stabbing on U-111 this morning has provided some different information about how the injuries were received. We are looking into this. At this time it appears likely the incident did not occur as previously described & did not occur in WVC.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man who claims he was stabbed showed up for work Saturday morning with cuts to his arm and leg, according to the West Valley City Police Department.

WVCPD says the man went to his work at 5000 South and Highway U-111 just before 7 a.m. this morning and claimed he had been stabbed after his truck broke down. Police say the man was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police are scouring the area where the man claims he was attacked and looking for a possible suspect. ABC4 News has a crew on the way and will update this story with the latest information as it become available.