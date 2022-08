MOUNT OLYMPUS TRAILHEAD, Utah (ABC4) – A man has reportedly been missing in the area of the Mount Olympus Trailhead for over 24 hours.

Unified Police Department Millcreek Precinct (UPDMP) says that Stanton John Porter, 43, is 5’9″ and weighs 180 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Courtesy of UPDMP

If you have any information on Porter’s whereabouts, you’re advised to contact the Unified Police Department at (801) 840-4000.