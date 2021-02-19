Police: Man kidnapped woman, raped her in his van in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police say a transient man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped, drugged, and raped a woman in his van.

According to a probable cause statement, the suspect identified Johnnie David Murray, 57, convinced a woman to go back to his van. Once back at his van, documents state that Murray tried to convince the woman to do drugs with him, which she refused. This allegedly made Murray angry, explaining to police in an interview that he wanted the victim to take the drugs so “she would enjoy the sex,” a probable cause statement said.

Official documents then say the woman told Murray that she wanted to leave but said she couldn’t because the door handle on the inside of the van was broken.

A probable cause statement then said that Murray allegedly raped the woman, then threatened her multiple times with “a needle filled with drugs and a hunting knife.” A probable cause statement said that Murray told the victim “he could kill her” and said, “don’t tempt me.”

A probable cause statement said that Murray then told the woman that “if he didn’t do what he wanted that he would tie her to the bed and keep her in his van for a week.”

Murray was arrested for rape, kidnapping and obstruction of justice, and two counts of forcible sodomy.

He was later booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

Police said that Murray is currently being investigated for three other alleged sexual assaults.