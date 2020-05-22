CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was arrested for possession of drugs and driving under the influence after he crashed and rolled a stolen vehicle in Cedar City on Monday.

Police responded to the Three Peaks Recreation area Monday around 11:42 a.m after an Iron County Volunteer (VIPS) unit found an overturned vehicle.

As police were headed to the scene, they learned the car involved was reported stolen out of Las Vegas. When they arrived they found two adults, one male and one female, sitting next to vehicle.

The driver, Daniel Hernandez, who turned 30 on Wednesday, had driven from Las Vegas the morning of the incident. He told police he was a drug user and he last used meth prior to coming to Cedar City. He said he bought the car in Las Vegas but later told police he got the car from a friend who told him the car was “good to go”, documents state.

Deputies found large amounts of needles and smoking pipes along with marijuana, meth, heroine, and prescription pills. Police said they located the drugs and paraphernalia everywhere, including backpacks, glove box, lock box, on Hernandez himself, and throughout the vehicle, according to documents.

Documents further state police also located several tools associated with burglary, a pick lock kit, a steering wheel lock and bolt cutters.

Hernandez was booked into the Iron County Jail on multiple charges including possession of stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, and possession of burglary tools.