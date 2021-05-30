POLICE: Man found unconscious and not breathing, alive moments later

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A man discovered unconscious and not breathing was found alive moments later after employees of a local hotel called police, Saturday.

According to the Moab City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a local hotel for reports of a 62-year-old man who was unconscious and wasn’t breathing.

The department says as officers arrived on scene, CPR was administered until Grand County EMS arrived and took over patient care.

Officers with the Moab City Police Department share that as soon as Grand County EMS arrived, the man had regained a pulse and was transported to the hospital and subsequently flown out for advanced care.

According to authorities, it was later determined that the man had suffered a heart attack.

“At this point, he is expected to survive and doctors credit the early CPR administered by Officers Johnston and Malone for saving his life,” shares the Moab City Police Department. “The patient and his family remain in our thoughts and prayers. Great job, guys. We’re proud of you! And to our EMS partners, thank you for your amazing service to this community and for your life-saving efforts at this incident.”