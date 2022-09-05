NEFFS CANYON, Salt Lake County (ABC4) – A young man has died after taking a serious fall while hiking up Neffs Canyon.

Unified Police Detective Arlan Bennett told ABC4 that a 22-year-old man was hiking up the canyon with a friend on Monday when he fell roughly 30 feet.

The man reportedly suffered head injuries as a result of the fall. Bennett says Life Flight picked the hiker up, but the man was pronounced dead while en route to the hospital.

At this time, police say the cause of the fall is under investigation.

The name of the victim in relation to this incident has not been released.