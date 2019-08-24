Police: Man caught with drugs, AR-15 during traffic stop

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was arrested on drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop in South Salt Lake Thursday.

A South Salt Lake police officer conducted a traffic stop near 3250 S. West Temple after observing a Dodge pickup truck exit a parking lot without stopping before the sidewalk.

In the probable cause statement, the officer noted he had been doing surveillance due to a “high number of drug-related incidents” in the area.

During the stop, the officer determined the driver of the truck, Justin Nyal Bender, had a suspended license and called to have the vehicle impounded. The officer attempted to take inventory of the contents inside the truck before the tow truck arrived.

According to the probable cause statement, the officer saw a glass pipe lying on the floorboard and searched the entire truck. The officer and another assisting officer reportedly found multiple pipes, syringes, a scale, two small plastic bags with a white powder inside that tested positive for methamphetamine, and an AR-15 rifle under the backseat.

Bender was booked into jail on a slew of charges including possession, distribution, and driving on a suspended license.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: