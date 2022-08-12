CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after officers allegedly located 12 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Daniel Flores, 23, is currently facing one count of Distribution/Offer/Arrange Distribution of a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Speeding.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) says Flores was pulled over on August 10 for going 100 mph in a 75 mph zone. Upon speaking with Flores, officers found that he had a warrant for his arrest and placed him under arrest.

Law enforcement officials say a K9 was brought to the scene and positively indicated the presence of drugs in Flores’ vehicle.

Officers then found 12 pounds of methamphetamine in a box in the back seat.

Police records state that Flores admitted to police that he was delivering the methamphetamine to the Salt Lake area, and that he knew the substance was meth.

Flores has since been booked into the ICSO on the charges previously listed.