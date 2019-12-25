Police: Man breaks into Latter-day Saint temple ‘upset’ he can’t see his kids for Christmas

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) — A man is behind bars after vandalizing the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

According to Captain Curtis Hooley with the Logan City Police Department, the man — identified as Peter Ambrose — damaged windows on the exterior and then broke through the main doors of the temple, causing damage to the interior.

Some of the vandalism inside includes fire extinguisher particles, paintings that were taken off walls, while others cut, and damage to plants.

Hooley said officers responded to a vandalism call at the Northern Utah temple Tuesday morning around 3:30 a.m.

He says officers were investigating and searching for the suspect for nearly five hours.

“We got a call back from the responsible party at the temple saying they believed he was locked in a room at the temple,” Hooley said. “So, the officers went back up there, were able to take him into custody.”

When asked about why Ambrose broke into the sacred building for members of the faith, Hooley said: “He kinda rambled on a little bit, but he was upset because he couldn’t see his children for Christmas and that he couldn’t get any LDS girls to date him.”





ABC4 News went to the temple grounds where many cars drove past slowly, looking to see the damage for themselves.

“We thought maybe we can see where the damage was and wondering if it was significant and if the temple is gonna be open again after Christmas,” said Carla Israelsen Randall, a Cache Valley resident.

Randall said she and her sister, Laura Israelsen Rubalcaba, of Calif., were shopping in town when they decided to stop by and check out the scene.

The sisters said the Logan Temple is significant to them and their family, as their parents and grandparents were married there years ago.

“It’s just sad to see something so sacred and so beautiful and something so significant as part of our worship has been attacked,” Randall said.

Noting the “attack,” Laura Israelsen Rubalcaba said it’s not only sad to see happen to her faith’s building of worship, but other religious buildings around the world.

“Anytime you hear about any kind of attack on a synagogue, or on a mosque, or anything, there’s great concern to know that there are people who have such ill will that they would act out that way,” Rubalcaba said.

A statement released by church spokeswoman Irene Caso states:



“Sometime early this morning (Tuesday), and individual used an axe to damage the exterior of the Logan Temple. He then broke into the temple, and caused damage to the first and second floors, before leaving. The temple is currently closed for the Christmas holiday. The damage will be addressed. Normal temple operations will resume on Thursday.”

Following Ambrose’s arrest, Hooley said he is charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree felony mischief.

