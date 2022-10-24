SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The South Salt Lake Police Department is charging a 75-year-old man with rape after he preyed on and sexually assaulted a woman on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Police stated in the affidavit that the man, Faiek A Al Atawna, has been a suspect in numerous sex offenses involving vulnerable women who are homeless and addicted to drugs, but he has not been charged for any of them except for the case on Saturday.

Around 8:30 p.m., Al Atawna invited a woman inside after he saw her sitting outside his apartment in the rain, according to the charging document. He offered the woman his bathroom to shower in. Upon exiting the bathroom, she found that he had taken all her clothes and left her with only a pajama top.

Al Atawna then sexually assaulted the woman and told her she was not allowed to leave. The woman ran out of the apartment when he went inside another room and called the police.

Al Atawna told police after his arrest that he took nude photos of the woman after she got out of the shower.

He currently faces a first-degree felony charge of rape and a second-degree charge of forcible sexual abuse and is held without bail at the Salt Lake County Jail.