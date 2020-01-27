Police make two drug busts in Iron County within an hour of each other

Iron County, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three people are behind bars and several pounds of illegal drugs are off the streets after two separate traffic stops in Iron County Saturday, according to police.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says at 10pm, a Utah Highway Patrol Trooper pulled over a vehicle and requested a K-9 Officer. K-9 officer Bolos searched the vehicle and found approximately two pounds of heroin in the vehicle. Police say the drugs were headed to a destination in Northern Utah.

In another incident within the same hour, an Iron County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a different vehicle at milepost 62 on Interstate 15. Police say the deputy immediately noticed a smell of marijuana in the vehicle.

According to a probable cause statement, one of the occupants inside the vehicle produced a bag of marijuana.

The probable cause says a search of the vehicle located a pound of methamphetamine as well as a stolen firearm. Police say the drugs were headed to a destination in Central Utah.

Scott Hancock, Theresa Bretz and Emmett Anderson were arrested and booked in the Iron County Jail. All three could be facing drugs and weapon charges.