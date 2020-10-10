Police make arrest in decade-old Sherry Black murder case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) The Unified Policed Department has arrested a suspect in the Sherry Black murder case.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Adam Durbarrow

The case will be screened with the District Attorney’s Office early next week.

Sherry Black was discovered beaten to death at her business B&W Billiards and Books, located at 3466 S. 700 E. in South Salt Lake.

Sherry Black

The South Salt Lake Police Department started the homicide investigation, but with no signs of a robbery or motive, the investigation went cold.

UPD’s Cold Case Unit has been continuing the investigation and has been the lead investigating agency since 2018.

According to a release from Sheriff Rivera’s office: “The diligent work of the detectives from both agencies over the last ten years has resulted in today’s arrest.”

Sheriff Rivera said, “I want to thank the detectives, investigators, and many others from UPD, SSLPD, DA, the Utah Crime Lab, and Parabon Nanolabs for working together in the common pursuit of justice for the Black family. Solving cold cases”

The release stated. “This is an open and active investigation; further details are unavailable until the screening process is complete.”