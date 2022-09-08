MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A major car crash has been reported on Interstate-215.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) told ABC4 that the crash is affecting the westbound lanes of Interstate-215 South near 500 East.

According to Sgt. Roden, about eight cars were involved in the crash and that there have been several critical injuries as a result.

UHP will be closing off the westbound lanes of Interstate-215 at Ft. Union Blvd. for the time being. Residents have been advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes if needed.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.