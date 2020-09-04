Police looking for suspect after shooting at Little America Hotel

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City are looking for a suspect in a shooting at the Little America Hotel that happened early Friday morning.

According to Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Keith Horrocks, the shooting happened at 1:12 a.m. when the victim said he was in a room at the hotel when a man he knew came to the door.

The victim allowed the suspect in the room where the two got into an argument and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the abdomen.

The suspect left the hotel and got into a black passenger car and fled the area. The victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries but not considered life-threatening.

According to police, the hotel has cameras and they are aware of who they are looking for. Police do not believe there is any threat to the public.

