Police looking for suspects responsible for shooting two men in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are searching for four men they say are responsible for shooting two people in Millcreek Saturday afternoon, according to the Unified Police Department.

UPD officers were dispatched to the shooting at 4051 South State Street just after two p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived on scene, they found two victims. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

UPD says four males in their late teens to early twenties were seen leaving the area in a blue Toyota Corolla.

The driver-side back window of the Corolla is reported to have been shot out during the shooting.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Unified Police Department Dispatch at 801-743-7000.