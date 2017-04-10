Police looking for suspects in shooting at South Salt Lake apartments

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah)- Police are looking for those responsible for shooting a Sandy man in the head Sunday night.

Officers say it happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Mountain Shadows Apartments located at 3765 South Shadow Glen Lane (655 West).

Investigators say they were already at the apartments responding to a medical call when they heard a gunshot.

Moments later they found a 37-year-old in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head.

The man was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Authorities say a “very loud argument” happened before the shooting. The victim claims he did not know who shot him.

In a press release South Salt Lake said the incident does not appear to be a random act “due to drug paraphernalia littering the area near the scene”.

If anyone has any information on the shooting call South Salt Lake Police Dispatch at 801-840-4000.