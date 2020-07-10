Police looking for suspect who stole package in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are looking for a suspect who stole a package from someone’s porch.

Police said a woman in Eagle Mountain walked up to a porch at a home carrying a large cardboard package she had stolen from a home up the street.

The woman reportedly put the package down on this porch, leaned over for a few moments, then walked away after stealing a smaller package. Police say they are not sure why the woman didn’t keep the larger package but they know she did not return the smaller one.

The smaller package contained decorations and treats for a child’s birthday celebration, according to police. The homeowner captured the incident on their doorbell camera.

Anyone who know the woman in the video is asked to contact Detective Turner at (801) 851-4023.

