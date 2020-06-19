Police looking for suspect in Walgreens robbery

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The West Jordan Police Department is looking for a suspect in a robbery at a Walgreens in West Jordan.

Police say a man entered the Walgreens near 7800 South and Redwood Road and approached the counter telling the attendant he had a gun but it wasn’t brandished.

The suspect was reportedly given percocet and slipped out a back door before police arrived. Police say the suspect is still on the run.





The suspect is describe as a white man who is 5’10” of 5’11 and was wearing a black hat, Blue surgical mask, black shirt, jeans and a backpack.

Anyone with information about his whereabout is asked to call West Jordan Police Department.

LATEST NEWS STORIES: